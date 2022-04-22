Quad Cities community fights summer food insecurity

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The summer is a time for vacations, cookouts, and fun, but it’s also a time when food insecurity can rise.

Families will have more meals at home, and therefore more money spent on food.

Local experts on food insecurity say that more than 115,000 people in eastern Iowa and western Illinois don’t know exactly where their next meal is coming from. The worst rate the area had seen was right after the Great Recession of 2009.

“Until COVID, than the need jumped like 50%,” said Mike Miller, the President and CEO of River Bend Food Bank.

Miller has seen the ebb and flow of food insecurity the past few years. but just when numbers were recovering from COVID-

“All this inflation started happening,” said Miller. “It just started moving up and up and up. And we’re seeing a steady increase of people visiting food pantries.”

Miller says that 35,000 kids in the 23 Illinois and Iowa counties that River Bend Food Bank serves don’t have reliable access to food.

Local organizations are working together to help keep everyone fed.

““People are really getting to the end of their pay period and not having enough in the bank for groceries.” said Sarah Wright, the Director of Development and Communications at The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.

The organization is in the second week of its second annual MLK Food Drive. The drive is done in partnership with over a dozen other organizations as the QC Disability Awareness Coalition.

“What really makes this project unique is that it’s people with disabilities giving back to their community,” said Wright. “And trying to address food insecurity.”

Last year the drive collected about 200 boxes of food from 28 different sites, everywhere from Hy-Vee to local libraries and businesses. drive organizers are aiming higher for this year.

“We’d like to get 300,” said Wright. “We’d like to exceed that number.”

Not every drive is specifically about food though, a month-long donation drive put on by the Society for Human Resource Management at Western Illinois University is collecting items for boys and girls club summer programs, everything from crayons to snacks.

That way they have, you know, supplies waiting for them,” said Audrey Adamson, the director of the Career Center at WIU. “Fresh packets of crayons and paper, as well as just maybe some snacks to get them through the afternoon, before parents come to pick them up.”

They’re different kinds of donation drives, all with the same goal: a happier, healthier summer in the Quad Cities.

Food items for the MLK Food Drive can be dropped off through Tuesday, April 26th at any of the following locations:

Illinois

Robert R. Jones Public Library (Coal Valley)

BHAEC (East Moline)

Individual Advocacy Group (East Moline)

Milan Hy-Vee

Moline Library

Hy-Vee on the Avenue (Moline)

GiGi’s Playhouse (Moline)

EveryChild (Moline)

Tax Slayer Center (Moline)

Rock Island Parks and Recreation

Athletico (Rock Island)

Rock Island Hy-Vee

Rock Island Library Downtown

Rock Island Library SW Branch

Skeleton Key Art & Techniques (Rock Island)

Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living (Rock Island)

Silvis Hy-Vee

Athletico (Silvis)

Silvis Library

Iowa

Bettendorf Hy-Vee

Hand in Hand (Bettendorf)

Athletico (Bettendorf)

Bettendorf Public Library

Athletico (Davenport)

Rockingham Road Hy-Vee

West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee

Northgate Hy-Vee

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee

West Locust Hy-Vee

HDC (Davenport)

Roosevelt Community Center (Davenport)

Davenport Public Library Downtown

Davenport Public Library Fairmont

Davenport Public Library Eastern

Famous Dave’s (Davenport)

Zeke’s Island Cafe (Davenport)

