Advertisement

Riverdale Heights students learn about Iowa native trees, celebrating Earth Day

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverdale Heights Elementary School hosted an Earth Day ceremony Friday, in celebration of Earth Day.

Students learned about the nine Iowa native trees the school received and planned to plant them at the school, if not for inclement weather.

The school received the trees through a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The grant also gave the City of Riverdale trees to plant on city grounds.

“For many years we’ve had kids go out in the community and around the school and clean up trash or try to make the school look more presentable,” Jennifer Richardson, Principal of Riverdale Heights said. “We want to instill in kids that value of everything little thing we do makes a difference.”

Through a grant from MidAmerican Energy, more trees are scheduled to be planted in Riverdale to help replace those lost in the 2020 derecho.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
Your First Alert Forecast
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf and PV pick up wins at Bulldogs Invitational
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash
Craig D. Neal is in the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.
Police arrest sex offender after allegedly being found on Sterling school property