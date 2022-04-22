Riverdale Heights students learn about Iowa native trees, celebrating Earth Day

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverdale Heights Elementary School hosted an Earth Day ceremony Friday, in celebration of Earth Day.

Students learned about the nine Iowa native trees the school received and planned to plant them at the school, if not for inclement weather.

The school received the trees through a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The grant also gave the City of Riverdale trees to plant on city grounds.

“For many years we’ve had kids go out in the community and around the school and clean up trash or try to make the school look more presentable,” Jennifer Richardson, Principal of Riverdale Heights said. “We want to instill in kids that value of everything little thing we do makes a difference.”

Through a grant from MidAmerican Energy, more trees are scheduled to be planted in Riverdale to help replace those lost in the 2020 derecho.

