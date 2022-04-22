Robert Burns Celebration
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A belated birthday tribute and celebration in honor of Robert Burns - Scotland’s National Poet - the Scottish American Society is hosting a dinner with entertainment including bagpipes and drums, Scottish dance lessons, and music by Troid Gaelic.
When: May 7th
Where: Isle Casino Hotel
