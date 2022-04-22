Robert Burns Celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A belated birthday tribute and celebration in honor of Robert Burns - Scotland’s National Poet - the Scottish American Society is hosting a dinner with entertainment including bagpipes and drums, Scottish dance lessons, and music by Troid Gaelic.

Celebration of Robert Burns

When: May 7th

Where: Isle Casino Hotel

