Robert Burns Celebration

Scottish American Society's Robert Burns Celebration
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A belated birthday tribute and celebration in honor of Robert Burns - Scotland’s National Poet - the Scottish American Society is hosting a dinner with entertainment including bagpipes and drums, Scottish dance lessons, and music by Troid Gaelic.

Registration is open for the event, visit here to learn more.

Celebration of Robert Burns

When: May 7th

Where: Isle Casino Hotel

