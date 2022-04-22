Showers and storms bring heavy rain north of I-80

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - There will be an Areal Flood Watch in effect until 5:15 PM today for areas near and north of I-80. The excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas through this time. Please remember to turn around and avoid flooded areas. There will be warmer temperatures reaching into the 70s this evening before they fall to the 60s overnight. Breezy conditions today turn windy later tomorrow morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph through Saturday afternoon. These southerly winds will help spots see the warmest day of the year so far with highs reaching the low 80s near the QC and south. There will be a cold front arriving later tomorrow night that will bring a round of showers and storms through early Sunday. After the cold front passes, highs in the mid-60s will be found Sunday with below normal temperatures to start out next week.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 72º. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 60º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and warm. High: 84º

