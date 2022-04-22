St. Ambrose holds ‘Earth Day Fest’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose officials said that ‘Earth Day Fest’ was meant to educate students, faculty, and the general public about how they can make small changes to their lives that will create a big environmental difference.

“We have to start making the change ourselves,” said Dennis Tarasi, co-chair of St. Ambrose’s sustainability committee.

Tarasi said last year’s Earth Day Fest’ had eight presenters and booths. This year there were 25.

“It’s exciting to see the community involved and enthusiastic about doing these sorts of activities and demonstrating their values around Earth Day,” Tarasi said.

“The goal of this impact is really to spread awareness and education so we have not only student clubs here but community members as well because we influence the community and the community influences us,” said Claire Duncan, a member of St. Ambrose’s sustainability committee.

Some of the activities included local businesses selling eco-friendly goods, artwork made out of recycled materials, and students doing a waste sort.

“They are actually going through trash cans and showing what materials were thrown into the trash that could have actually been recycled or composted, or actually need to go to the landfill, to really visually demonstrate how our behaviors can impact different sorts of outcomes surrounding Earth Day,” Tarasi said.

Tarasi and Duncan are hopeful that event attendees will remember the importance of recycling even after Earth Day has passed.

“We want to show people that you can just do small things. Like, you don’t just have to recycle once a year on Earth Day,” Duncan said. “It should be an all the time kind of thing. "

“We really need a whole community-level investment in changing our behaviors so that we have a more promising future. We should also take away that Earth Day is just one day out of the year,” Tarasi said. “If we really want to see significant change, if we want to make a big impact, in regards to long-term future outcomes for our planet, human health, and society, we have to invest the whole year.”

Tarasi and Duncan both said one tip to living a more eco-friendly lifestyle is using a reusable water bottle rather than a plastic bottle.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.