Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested 49-year-old Joshua Robbins of Sterling on three counts of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, investigators with ISP DCI and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Robbin’s home following an investigation involving child pornography.

Investigators found enough evidence to arrest Robbins, according to a media release.

He is being held on $100,000 bond at the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.