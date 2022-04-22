Advertisement

Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

49-year-old Joshua Robbins
49-year-old Joshua Robbins(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested 49-year-old Joshua Robbins of Sterling on three counts of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, investigators with ISP DCI and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Robbin’s home following an investigation involving child pornography.

Investigators found enough evidence to arrest Robbins, according to a media release.

He is being held on $100,000 bond at the Whiteside County Jail as the investigation continues.

