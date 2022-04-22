Advertisement

Unique earrings made by Homemade Hippie

Homemade Hippie earrings
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill (KWQC) - Just when you thought you’ve seen every kind of handmade earring, along comes a jewelry maker who calls herself ‘Homemade Hippie’. Chelsea Lesniewski shares her passion of creating these unique pieces! Homemade Hippie can be found in Midwest Rustic in Rockford, and Rooted Boutique in Fulton.

Upcoming vendor events:

  • Wildrose Casino in Clinton, IA on May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Cherryvale Mall on Sunday, June 12th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Fulton Fall Fest on October 1st from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

