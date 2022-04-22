Unique earrings made by Homemade Hippie

ROCKFORD, Ill (KWQC) - Just when you thought you’ve seen every kind of handmade earring, along comes a jewelry maker who calls herself ‘Homemade Hippie’. Chelsea Lesniewski shares her passion of creating these unique pieces! Homemade Hippie can be found in Midwest Rustic in Rockford, and Rooted Boutique in Fulton.

Upcoming vendor events:

Wildrose Casino in Clinton, IA on May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Cherryvale Mall on Sunday, June 12th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fulton Fall Fest on October 1st from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.