9 Davenport parks to receive $2.5 million of improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport announced Saturday that nine Davenport parks will receive $2.5 million in improvements and various upgrades.

Fejervary Learning Center will receive a new play area, and Van Buren Park will get several multi-sport courts, according to a Facebook post.

The following parks will receive new features:

Lafayette Park: Relocation of play structure and historical interpretive signs

Dohse Pool: New spray park

Cork Hill Park: Multi-sport courts, upgraded water feature

Emeis Park: Replace existing play structure with inclusive play structure and add obstacle play structure

Harbor road park: Gaga ball pit and add obstacle play feature

Herington Park will also receive a multi-sport court, while the playground at Whalen Park will be upgraded.

City officials say they will hold public input opportunities to help shape the future of Davenport Parks.

