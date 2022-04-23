Advertisement

9 Davenport parks to receive $2.5 million of improvements

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport announced Saturday that nine Davenport parks will receive $2.5 million in improvements and various upgrades.

Fejervary Learning Center will receive a new play area, and Van Buren Park will get several multi-sport courts, according to a Facebook post.

The following parks will receive new features:

  • Lafayette Park: Relocation of play structure and historical interpretive signs
  • Dohse Pool: New spray park
  • Cork Hill Park: Multi-sport courts, upgraded water feature
  • Emeis Park: Replace existing play structure with inclusive play structure and add obstacle play structure
  • Harbor road park: Gaga ball pit and add obstacle play feature

Herington Park will also receive a multi-sport court, while the playground at Whalen Park will be upgraded.

City officials say they will hold public input opportunities to help shape the future of Davenport Parks.

