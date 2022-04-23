9 Davenport parks to receive $2.5 million of improvements
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport announced Saturday that nine Davenport parks will receive $2.5 million in improvements and various upgrades.
Fejervary Learning Center will receive a new play area, and Van Buren Park will get several multi-sport courts, according to a Facebook post.
The following parks will receive new features:
- Lafayette Park: Relocation of play structure and historical interpretive signs
- Dohse Pool: New spray park
- Cork Hill Park: Multi-sport courts, upgraded water feature
- Emeis Park: Replace existing play structure with inclusive play structure and add obstacle play structure
- Harbor road park: Gaga ball pit and add obstacle play feature
Herington Park will also receive a multi-sport court, while the playground at Whalen Park will be upgraded.
City officials say they will hold public input opportunities to help shape the future of Davenport Parks.
