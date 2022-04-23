Advertisement

9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning

A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-year-old girl died in a residential fire in Greeley, Iowa Saturday morning.

Delaware County Communications received a 911 call concerning a residential fire at 105 Beckner Street, in Greeley at 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning. The caller reported that there was a child inside the residence. The Greeley, Edgewood, Delaware, and Manchester fire departments all responded to the scene.

Crews found the body of a 9-year-old girl inside the building. The home is considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Greeley Fire Department are currently investigating the fire’s cause.

