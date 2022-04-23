Bathroom remodels made easy with Re-Bath Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Do the bathrooms in your home need facelifts? But you just don’t know where to begin or how to plan to create a bathroom of your dreams?

Sales & Marketing Manager, Sara Brickey with Re-Bath Quad Cities informs viewers about all things related to bathroom remodeling including key reasons why working with a professional design consultant can save you time, energy, and even money on a project. Re-Bath offers free in-home consultations and customers get a to-the-penny price. It is NOT a “guess-timate”.

Re-Bath Quad Cities / 530 1st Street W,. / Milan IL 61264 / (563) 217-5467 / info@rebathofillinois.com

Whether you're looking for something simple, or something unique, check out the top 3 flooring options (and more!) below. ⬇️ Posted by Re-Bath Quad Cities on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.