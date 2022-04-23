Advertisement

New authentic, homemade-style Mexican menu items at Nally’s Kitchen

Nally's Kitchen
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In survey after survey, when you ask Americans their favorite type of cuisine, the top choice is often Mexican.

Nally’s Kitchen creates and serves authentic, homemade-style Mexican dishes at two Quad Cities locations. Nassr Muhammad, owner of the restaurants, joins PSL to talk about the eateries. He and his wife have been in the restaurant business for eight years. He also demos and features some of the new menu items including grilled (shrimp, chicken, and chorizo) tacos, freshly made salsas and guacamole, and empanadas (meat pies).

Nally’s has two Davenport restaurants and both are closed two days each week (Sunday and Monday) to allow employees to rest. They happily accommodate takeout, delivery, or dine-in customers.

Nally’s Kitchen / 2843 E. 53rd Street / 563-232-1566 / OR /1622 Rockingham Road / 563-322-0181 / DAVENPORT

Bringing the quad cities some ☀️ sunshine ☀️ in the form of our new grilled 🌮 tacos!! Tomorrow only these delicious gooey cheesy tacos will be on sale! Stop in and try them, we promise you’ll fall in love.

Posted by Nally's Kitchen, Inc. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

