Windy & Warm This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- It will be windy and much warmer for your Saturday. Look for scattered clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for the western counties of our viewing area, as gusts could approach 50+ mph in those locations. Expect 40 mph wind gusts for the rest of the region.

Wind Advisory remains in effect for the western counties of our viewing area. Expect gusts up to 50 mph in some locations. (KWQC)

Tonight will bring another round of showers and a few thunderstorms, which should weaken as they approach the Mississippi River valley. Mainly showers will continue through late Sunday morning before coming to an end. Look for gradual clearing by afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, only reaching the middle to upper 60′s. We get a chance to dry out heading into the week, with sunshine, passing clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and sunshine, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 84°. Wind: S 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and possible a few thunderstorms. Low: 58°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then gradual clearing by afternoon. Windy. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

