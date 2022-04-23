Advertisement

Windy & Warm This Afternoon

Showers/A Few Storms Developing Tonight
Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- It will be windy and much warmer for your Saturday. Look for scattered clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for the western counties of our viewing area, as gusts could approach 50+ mph in those locations. Expect 40 mph wind gusts for the rest of the region.

Wind Advisory remains in effect for the western counties of our viewing area. Expect gusts up...
Wind Advisory remains in effect for the western counties of our viewing area. Expect gusts up to 50 mph in some locations.(KWQC)

Tonight will bring another round of showers and a few thunderstorms, which should weaken as they approach the Mississippi River valley. Mainly showers will continue through late Sunday morning before coming to an end. Look for gradual clearing by afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, only reaching the middle to upper 60′s. We get a chance to dry out heading into the week, with sunshine, passing clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and sunshine, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 84°. Wind: S 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and possible a few thunderstorms. Low: 58°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then gradual clearing by afternoon. Windy. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Davenport man charged in fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Moline police said on March 26, a man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another man wearing a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
49-year-old Joshua Robbins
Sterling man facing three counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
Mostly Sunny, Windy & Warm This Afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy and humid for our summery Saturday!
Windy & warmer weather on tap for Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Heavy rain and strong storms possible overnight!
Sunny and warm today, heavy rain tomorrow morning
Rain ends Wednesday night with fog Thursday a.m. Sun & 60s Thursday afternoon
Showers and Thundershowers end overnight