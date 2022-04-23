Advertisement

Mostly Sunny, Windy & Warm This Afternoon

Showers/A Few Storms Developing Tonight
Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- It will be windy and much warmer for your Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. Gusts could approach 40+ mph. Tonight will bring another round of showers and a few thunderstorms, which should continue through late Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, only reaching the middle to upper 60′s. We get a chance to dry out heading into the week, with scattered clouds, sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 83°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and possible a few thunderstorms. Low: 58°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then gradual clearing by afternoon. Windy. High: 67°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

