Booming commercial real estate market in the Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite ongoing supply chain issues and worker shortages, developers in our region maintain that new industrial spaces cannot be built fast enough for demand.

Tom Barton, Quad City Times Associate Editor, is this episode’s guest and expert on the topic after writing an investigative story about the hot market surrounding commercial real estate.

Participants in the round table discussion about various developments and expansion projects include Tom Barton, John Ruhl, President of NAI Ruhl Commercial, Dave Gellerman, CEO Hawkeye Commercial, and Jim Kiesey, Senior Director of Operations with Estes Construction.

The last two segments of the broadcast are spent focusing on upcoming topics in the Quad City Times’ INSIGHT business journal and a Small Business Spotlight on EVS Mobile Repair.

If you have a small business or know one that deserves some extra attention, please let us know! Email: Insight@kwqc.com

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

