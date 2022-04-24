Family Museum Hosts ‘Night at the Museum’ Fundraiser

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Family Museum in Bettendorf opened its doors to the public for the first time in 1997.

Twenty-five years later, the museum looks to make renovations to keep the Quad City staple fresh and current.

By hosting their annual fundraiser, Night at the Museum, the museum hopes to raise $15,000 to convert their traveling gallery into a permanent one.

The event brought the inner child out in all the adults that attended.

Kim Kidwell, the director of culture and recreation for the city of Bettendorf, wanted to make sure everyone who attended had the chance to feel like a kid again.

“We’re gonna make paper airplanes, make parachutes, bounce around on hippity hops, and play jumbo connect four,” she said. “We just want people to come out and feel like a kid again and have a great time.”

Two attendees of the fundraiser, Lindsay and Andrew Schwartz, loved having time to explore the museum without having to keep an eye on their kids.

“It’s really nice to be out and about and not have to worry about running after your kids,” Lindsay Schwartz said. “And just being able to enjoy ourselves and have a night out for the two of us.”

During the event, the museum unveiled their design for the new exhibit making it’s way to the new permanent gallery.

“We’re looking at making a whole new exhibit that revolves around taking a road trip,” Kidwill said. “During the pandemic, a lot of people took to camping and going on road trips because it wasn’t safe to fly and be in large groups. And so we kind of thought a lot about that and thought you know, we should have a road trip exhibit.”

