Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31

One of the many types of bird feeders
One of the many types of bird feeders(Storyblocks)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Effective Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending to stop the use of bird feeders and birdbaths.

The recommendation is effective through May 31st, or until the Avarian flu in the midwest subsidies, according to a Facebook post. Local officials say wild birds will have enough food during the spring without the bird feeders.

Some additional recommendations include cleaning and rinsing bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach), and avoiding feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

Officials ask that an Illinois DNR District Wildlife Biologist be contacted at this link if five or more dead birds are found in one location or if a dead or sick bald eagle is found.

Posted by Henderson County Health Department on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

