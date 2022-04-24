Moline Little Leaguers play “Catch with a Cop” Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police hosted a Catch with a Cop event Saturday at Riverside Park.

Over 100 baseballs were given away to kids and parents at the event. Families got the chance to meet Moline Police while playing catch.

Police also gave away a bag with a ball, bat, and glove to a lucky little leaguer, and officers say even small interactions with kids are vital for relationships.

“Just reaching out to the kids, as soon as we can,” Officer Isaac Raymond of Moline Police said. “Giving them someone to look up to positive in the community. It’s extremely important and events like this are how, not always, but some way we can make it happen.”

Moline police along with East Moline, Milan, and Silvis will be hosting a DEA drug take-back day Saturday, April 30 where residents can safely dispose of prescription drugs at the respective police stations. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info about the drug take-back day, click here.

