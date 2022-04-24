Quad Cities residents take part in ‘Earth Day Extravaganza’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Quad Cities residents gathered in the Fejervary Learning Center for Davenport Parks and Recreation’s annual ‘Earth Day Extravaganza.’

“They are helping us in regards to picking up sticks, cleaning out flower beds, they are helping in regards to [picking up] any litter that we have in the park,” said Amanda Randerson, event supervisor for Davenport Parks and Recreation. “It is basically beautification of the park before we officially open for the season.”

Randerson said she was very impressed with this year’s turnout.

“This is actually the most successful since I’ve been running it,” Randerson said. “In the past, it has been wanky weather, but it’s a beautiful day, and an entire scout group coming is wonderful.”

Randerson said she hopes participants learn the importance of preserving the earth.

“I hope that they really get the fact that the Earth is something we only get one of,” Randerson said. “If we can take care of it the best way we can, and remember it’s not just one day, but every day that we need to take care of it, then that’s what we need to do.”

Randerson said a tip for preserving energy and reducing carbon emissions is to turn off the lights as you leave an empty room.

