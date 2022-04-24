Advertisement

Cooler start to the week

Increasing Cloudiness Later Tonight
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Temperatures will fall to the 40s Monday morning. There will be partly cloudy skies Monday. Another cold front moving in through the day will only allow highs to warm to the low 50s. The breezy conditions during the day will also keep wind chills in the 40s. Frost and freeze could be a concern Tuesday and Wednesday mornings while temperatures fall to the low 30s. The winds will not be as strong Tuesday and there will be more sun. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be like the highs Monday and around 10-15 degrees below normal. Temperatures in the 60s return Thursday as do the rain chances.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 43°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler, breezy. High: 51°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold, mostly clear. Low: 31°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash
The missing children, a 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Mediacom cable vandalized affecting 48,000 customers Friday
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report

Latest News

Rain comes to an end this morning, followed by clearing skies, then sunshine this afternoon....
Morning Rain, Then Clearing Skies
Get ready for mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions for your Saturday!
Mostly Sunny, Windy & Warm This Afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Warm, windy and humid for our summery Saturday!
Windy & warmer weather on tap for Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Heavy rain and strong storms possible overnight!
Sunny and warm today, heavy rain tomorrow morning