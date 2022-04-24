Cooler start to the week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Temperatures will fall to the 40s Monday morning. There will be partly cloudy skies Monday. Another cold front moving in through the day will only allow highs to warm to the low 50s. The breezy conditions during the day will also keep wind chills in the 40s. Frost and freeze could be a concern Tuesday and Wednesday mornings while temperatures fall to the low 30s. The winds will not be as strong Tuesday and there will be more sun. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be like the highs Monday and around 10-15 degrees below normal. Temperatures in the 60s return Thursday as do the rain chances.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 43°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler, breezy. High: 51°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold, mostly clear. Low: 31°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

