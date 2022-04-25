Advertisement

Biden honors Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House

President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL's champions in 2020 and 2021.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

The event was held on the South Lawn on Monday.

During his opening remarks, Biden wondered “What’s in the water down there?” as he talked of the victorious exploits of the Tampa NHL and NFL teams. He paid tribute to the Lightning for overcoming the difficulties experienced during the pandemic to become champions.

President Joe Biden was presented an honorary Tampa Bay Lightning jersey as the team visited the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)

Presidents traditionally welcome champion sports teams to the White House to celebrate their victories, though restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic led to the curtailing of those events.

Lightning fans are hoping for a three-peat as the team has again clinched an NHL playoff spot.

The Lightning is the second Tampa-area team to visit the White House within a year. Back in July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Biden for a belated celebration of their Super Bowl win in February 2021.

