A Chilly Start To The Work Week

Widespread Frost Likely Overnight
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- That chill in the air will be sticking with us over the next 48 hours as a cold front sweeps through the region. Look for partly sunny, breezy and cooler conditions this afternoon, as highs only reach the 40′s to lower 50′s. Temperatures drop to near record lows into the 20′s to lower 30′s tonight and tomorrow night prompting a concern for widespread frost across the region. A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 1 AM until 8 AM Tuesday. We’re back in the 50′s with sunshine on Tuesday, followed by scattered clouds Wednesday and rain chances Thursday and through the weekend.

TODAY:  Lingering clouds, breezy and not as warm. High: 49°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Clearing and colder. Frost likely overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Cool sunshine and a bit breezy. High: 54°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

