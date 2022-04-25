Chilly temps to start the new work week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Breezy and cool conditions will develop through our Monday. Highs today will only reach the 40s and low 50s with the wind making it feel more like the low 40s. Tonight, skies will clear, and temps will drop to near record lows in the 20s and low 30s. This will likely allow for widespread frost to develop. So, if you have any early season plants, cover them up or bring them inside. The rest of the week will feature below normal temps in the 50s and low 60s throughout. We are only tracking a couple of chances for rain, Thursday and again by the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. High: 49º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 32º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 54º

