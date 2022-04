DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport and Bettendorf police is in-custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed.

Michael Johnston, 34, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on a domestic abuse charge and by Bettendorf police for eluding and driving suspended, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.