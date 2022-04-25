Advertisement

Davenport man sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges

Gavel
Gavel(KPTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 90 months; or seven and a half years, in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Monterious Deshawn Bullock, 22, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, this investigation began when law enforcement executed two search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns-one with an extended magazine-multiple rounds of ammunition, and bags of marijuana.

In an interview police said, Bullock admitted to owning the items located in the residence.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Bullock pleaded guilty to the charges.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Latest News

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Motivational Monday with Life Coach Ru
Motivational Monday with Coach Ru: the power of negative & positive manifestations
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Police lights.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Kewanee