Davenport man sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 90 months; or seven and a half years, in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Monterious Deshawn Bullock, 22, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, this investigation began when law enforcement executed two search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns-one with an extended magazine-multiple rounds of ammunition, and bags of marijuana.

In an interview police said, Bullock admitted to owning the items located in the residence.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Bullock pleaded guilty to the charges.

