Downtown Muscatine Sip and Shop

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual Sip and Shop event in Muscatine is happening on Friday, May 6 from 5-8 p.m. throughout Downtown Muscatine. Shop, dine and unwind in Downtown Muscatine by enjoying extended evening hours and wine samples at your favorite local shops!

Participating businesses will be open from 5-8 p.m. and attendees will receive a one-ounce sample of wine at participating locations while they shop. The first 200 registrants will receive a wine tote, wine tumbler, 21+ wristband, and a map at check-in. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the night of the event, participants need to check in at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry located at 100 W. 2nd Street. Get your tickets here!

