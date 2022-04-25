Advertisement

Downtown Muscatine Sip and Shop

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual Sip and Shop event in Muscatine is happening on Friday, May 6 from 5-8 p.m. throughout Downtown Muscatine. Shop, dine and unwind in Downtown Muscatine by enjoying extended evening hours and wine samples at your favorite local shops!

Participating businesses will be open from 5-8 p.m. and attendees will receive a one-ounce sample of wine at participating locations while they shop. The first 200 registrants will receive a wine tote, wine tumbler, 21+ wristband, and a map at check-in. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the night of the event, participants need to check in at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry located at 100 W. 2nd Street. Get your tickets here!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck

Latest News

Pollination Investigation
Pollination Investigation at the Putnam Museum
MLK Food Drive
MLK Food Drive through April 26
Tour de Brew
Tour De Brew Quad Cities
Beer Battle
Quad Cities Beer Battle on the Belle