MLK Food Drive through April 26

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The MLK Food Drive is happening now through April 26 and involves 17 local food pantries, 38 drop off locations in the greater Quad Cities area, and 16 different non-profit partners that serve people with disabilities.

The MLK Food Drive is seeking donations of the following:

  • Meat and high-protein canned items
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Carbohydrates like rice, flour, cereal
  • Allergy-friendly products like soy and rice milk
  • When selecting canned items, please choose pull tabbed items if possible

Who: The Disability Awareness Coalition

What: The MLK Food Drive

Where: Text “1″ to 309-248-5900 to see list of drop-off locations

When: April 12-26

