MLK Food Drive through April 26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The MLK Food Drive is happening now through April 26 and involves 17 local food pantries, 38 drop off locations in the greater Quad Cities area, and 16 different non-profit partners that serve people with disabilities.

The MLK Food Drive is seeking donations of the following:

Meat and high-protein canned items

Canned fruits and vegetables

Carbohydrates like rice, flour, cereal

Allergy-friendly products like soy and rice milk

When selecting canned items, please choose pull tabbed items if possible

Who: The Disability Awareness Coalition

What: The MLK Food Drive

Where: Text “1″ to 309-248-5900 to see list of drop-off locations

When: April 12-26

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.