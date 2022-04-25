MLK Food Drive through April 26
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The MLK Food Drive is happening now through April 26 and involves 17 local food pantries, 38 drop off locations in the greater Quad Cities area, and 16 different non-profit partners that serve people with disabilities.
The MLK Food Drive is seeking donations of the following:
- Meat and high-protein canned items
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Carbohydrates like rice, flour, cereal
- Allergy-friendly products like soy and rice milk
- When selecting canned items, please choose pull tabbed items if possible
Who: The Disability Awareness Coalition
What: The MLK Food Drive
Where: Text “1″ to 309-248-5900 to see list of drop-off locations
When: April 12-26
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.