Advertisement

Motivational Monday with Coach Ru: the power of negative & positive manifestations

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On this week of Motivational Monday’s with local Life Coach Rumaisa Khawaja and TV6′s Brittany Kyles, we discussed these two encouraging quotes:

“Be thankful for what you have, you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough,” said Oprah Winfrey.

“Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is,” said unknown.

Coach Ru dived into the pros & cons of positive and negative manifestations, as well as treating oneself with grace.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Latest News

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Gavel
Davenport man sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges
Police lights.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Kewanee