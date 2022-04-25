Motivational Monday with Coach Ru: the power of negative & positive manifestations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On this week of Motivational Monday’s with local Life Coach Rumaisa Khawaja and TV6′s Brittany Kyles, we discussed these two encouraging quotes:

“Be thankful for what you have, you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough,” said Oprah Winfrey.

“Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is,” said unknown.

Coach Ru dived into the pros & cons of positive and negative manifestations, as well as treating oneself with grace.

