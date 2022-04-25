Advertisement

Police release details after investigation into fatal shooting in Kewanee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police announced the results of the investigation from a report of a man killed on April 21.

According to police, the 23-year-old man was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Kewanee fire and police departments responded to a reported unresponsive man in the 400 block of North Grace Avenue at about 8:17 a.m. April 21, police said in a media release.

Police said a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force was activated due to “suspicious circumstances,” to assist with the death investigation to help determine if the incident resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or other circumstances.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was called to process the scene, police said. Detectives gathered statements from multiple individuals and are examining surveillance footage and other digital records.

Police said an autopsy was performed, and the results show he died from a contact gunshot wound.

According to police, any new information about the case will be investigated.

Kewanee police ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-853-1911.

Kewanee police said to contact your local police department or healthcare facility, the National Suicide Prevention hotline, or the website for help.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

