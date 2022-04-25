Advertisement

Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Chippewa Falls Police provide update on missing girl
By Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters was found dead.

Kelm said during a press conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Iliana, who goes by the name Lily. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Kelm said that while they are following multiple leads, there may be a danger to the public and asked the public to remain vigilant. Kelm said ‘numerous’ agencies were assisting with the investigation and that more information might be provided later Monday.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Lily was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, WEAU reported.

Lily’s father said she didn’t return home after visiting her aunt’s house. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening.

Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home and a walking trail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the many types of bird feeders
Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Portion of 4th Street blocked off due to shots fired report
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of...
New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Latest News

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
The attacks come one day after a visit from U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense.
Russia strikes 5 Ukrainian rail stations
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and...
Parkland shooter’s jury search restarts due to judge’s error