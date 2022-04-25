Advertisement

Pollination Investigation at the Putnam Museum

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for garden planning, the Putnam is excited to open a brand new bilingual exhibit about plants and pollinators. Christine Chandler, Curator of Natural Sciences at the Putnam, shares what this exhibit has in store.

Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on about 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world in the Smithsonian poster exhibition Pollination Investigation. Through “pollinator profiles,” visitors can learn about different pollinators - from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind - and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent, and more. Pollination Investigation was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Save the date for Scott County Master Gardener’s Pollinator Palooza scheduled for May 14th.

