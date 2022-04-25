Advertisement

Quad Cities Beer Battle on the Belle

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get your sea legs ready for the “Quad Cities Beer Battle on the Belle”. Organizers are pairing craft beer tasting with a river cruise on the Celebration Belle. Bill Stage, 97x Radio Disc Jockey, and Charlie Cole, Brewmaster at Blue Cat Brewing share the details of this Battle on the Belle!

Listeners will receive a “passport” to sample different beers from around the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. While enjoying these craft beers, you’ll be treated to a cruise on the Mississippi River plus a slice of pizza. The passport will also contain a voting slip for each listener to vote for their favorite brewery in the Quad Cities! Tickets are now sold out for this event.

