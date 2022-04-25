Quad Cities engineering students participate in trebuchet competition

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities engineering students have been hard at work putting the skills they have learned in the classroom to the test by designing and building trebuchets.

Bettendorf High School hosted the 14th annual Trebuchet Competition, sponsored by the Quad Cities Engineering and Science Council.

Eggs went flying through the air as students tested their trebuchet designs to see if their eggs could reach the bullseye.

“They have to take an idea, and then design it, build it, test it, and try to critique it and make it better along the way. So what better way to do that than do a fun project. So we threw raw eggs at targets and build trebuchets which have all the different engineering principals we’re looking for. So, it’s been great,” said Dan Drexler, engineering problems instructor at Bettendorf High School.

Before launching the eggs, students met with professional engineering judges to present their prototype and talk about the journey of engineering through it.

“We decided that we were going to go with a standard trebuchet model, so not super creative compared to the other groups. But it seemed to work pretty well. We created a small little prototype and we saw positive results form it so we continued to make it a little bit better,” said Maura Peters, junior at Pleasant Valley High School.

Students then took their trebuchets out to the field launch eggs at targets that are 75 feet, 100 feet and 125 feet away.

The teams had four eggs to launch at each target. If the first try didn’t work, it was time to adjust and try again.

“We used an engineering software to help build it and kind of give us an idea. And then we started constructing it at school and at home. When we were building it we ran into some obstacles, but that’s kind of part of the learning experience. But we overcame our adversity and built our trebuchet,” said Nolan Engelbrecht, sophomore at North Scott High School.

The egg that made it closest to the bullseye would be counted for points. Getting outside the classroom for hands-on experience keeps the event coming back, year after year.

“Our job is to get them excited and see how far they want to go with it. But most of these kids think they’re going to engineering or engineering related fields. And that’s really our objective. Not necessarily to make engineers, but to get them excited and get them to want to learn more. The best way to do that is to build projects and test projects and work in teams. It just fills every quality a good engineer has to be,” said Drexler.

First Place: Pleasant Valley High School Second Place: North Scott High School Third Place: Bettendorf High School.

Students also participated in a bridge building contest and will participate in the Cardboard Boat Regatta on May 13.

The student that receives the most points between the three events will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Quad City Engineering and Science Council.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.