Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case

Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail(KWQC/Rock Island County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Moline in December 2018.

Nathan C. Luten, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison, with credit for three years already served, according to court records.

According to police, Luten and others targeted a home where 31-year-old William T. Fowler was shot on Dec. 9, 2018. Police have said he was not the intended target.

Early in the investigation, Moline police attempted to interview Luten and police said he threatened to kill a Moline detective and fled in a vehicle when they tried to take him into custody.

Luten was located in Silvis and taken into custody, according to police.

Officials said the investigation showed the home was targeted due to ongoing gang conflicts. Officials also say Fowler did not have any association or relationship with those involved.

