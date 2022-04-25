Advertisement

Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
James Thiel during day two of the trial.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury found 45-year-old James Thiel guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter Monday in connection to the 2020 LeClaire boating crash.

Thiel was guilty of two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, punishable by up to two years each.

Thiel was found not guilty on two counts of felony involuntary manslaughter.

The trial began on April 13, in the Scott County courts. Thiel faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter for a 2020 boat crash that killed Dr. Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, of LeClaire.

Thiel was accused of allowing his then 15-year-old son to race his large Triton boat with their friend’s boat near LeClaire, which led to the fatal collision with Pinc’s small Bayliner boat.

Thursday the jury began deliberating the case Thursday afternoon, with a break for the weekend.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

