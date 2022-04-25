Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Savanna Fire Department saved three people without injuries from a loose section of barges, according to the Fire Chief.

Firefighters responded near the Savanna-Sabula bridge at 10:48 a.m. to a report of barges that had broken free from a tug boat. Officials say Savanna Fire responded with two fireboats and saved the three people.

A tug boat from Sabula saved several sections of loose barges, but one sinking section, which had floated past the bridge before responders arrived, reportedly hit the bridge before running aground on the Illinois side of the river, according to a press release. The tug boat which had lost the barges also gathered several loose sections north of the bridge.

The Department of Transportation, both Savanna Fire and Police, and other Iowa law enforcement closed the bridge for several hours while crews checked it for damage, according to firefighters.

Fire officials say the bridge was opened just before 2:00 p.m. and there were no reported injuries during the incident.

