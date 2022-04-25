Tour De Brew Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tour de Brew QC is ready to raise money for area cancer organizations for an 8th year and is set this year for Saturday, April 30. The course takes rides on both sides of the river, with several establishments serving as special stops.

First organized in 2014, the ride raises awareness and supports cancer patients and their families in the Quad Cities. Money raised this year will help Children’s Cancer Connection and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott and Rock Island Counties. Tour de Brew has raised more than $120,000 for cancer programs the past 7 years.

