VNA Community Services reopens to Galesburg community Monday

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - VNA Community Services is reopening its doors after two years due to COVID-19.

The senior center is back with some new features like tech literacy classes.

“Get your stuff printed out that you need to print, get connected, do your email, if you need a little help, our staff will be around as well and we’re also going to be offering tech literacy classes to just kind of help bridge that gap between the generation that we’re serving and the technology of the times,” said Executive Director of VNA Community Services Michael Bennett.

Bennett says they have a brand new tiny tech lab opening to help get senior citizens more connected to the virtual world.

The center will also have brand new state of the art equipment for computers.

He says these services will be available to the 2500-4000 people they typically serve in a year.

While they’re doors were closed Bennett says the Knox County community made it possible for them to continue services.

As well as other local organizations assisting to deliver more than 90,000 meals over the last two years to food insecure seniors.

“We currently serve over 180 active recipients on our home delivered meals list. And it is growing every day, I tell anyone who has any barrier to nourishment, if you’re 60 plus, give us a call. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a financial barrier. It could be that you have problems with your teeth, you have dental trouble, you have mobility issues, you can’t stand in front of the stove anymore. There are several metrics and variables that we measure to make sure that the community is getting properly served,” said Bennett.

The center is taking calls for those Galesburg 60 year old and older community members in need of food.

You can give VNA Community Services a call at 309-342-1152.

