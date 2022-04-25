Walcott teen with cancer gets bedroom makeover

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Assumption High School Junior with cancer received a bedroom makeover over the weekend.

Natalie Paulsen was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in June 2021 and received a bone marrow transplant in January.

As a result of her treatments, she often needs to isolate herself due to her weekend immune system. That’s where Mason City-based My Happy Place steps in. The non-profit gave Natalie the boho-themed room of her dreams.

“It’s really my happy place, and I am so excited to spend all my time here,” Natalie said. “I just liked boho, I think it’s pretty and I love the vibe, and it’s calm.”

Natalie’s Mom, Shonna, nominated her for the room makeover, she says she’s blown away by all the donations that made it happen.

“We’re almost to the safe spot in her care,” Shonna said. “We have many years of treatment ahead yet, but we’re very much encouraged by the love and support that we continue to receive and it’s just so heartwarming.”

Natalie’s makeover marks the second from My Happy Place in the Quad City Area, with the non-profit completing another in Eldridge earlier this year,

Executive Director Lisa Tan says a child’s room is a crucial part of healing.

“[A bedroom] not only impacts the child’s well-being and health, but every time they walk in that room, they’re reminded of how much they’re loved and they’re supported,” Tan said.

The room’s designer, Shannon Huey said she loves doing this kind of work.

“The most amazing and most special thing about doing these room makeovers is seeing them walk into the room and getting a view of it for the first time,” Huey said.

With the new room, also came a proposal from Natalie’s boyfriend. Some of her restrictions ease up just in time for her to go to prom.

“It’s the first dance I get to go to this whole year,” Natalie said. “I haven’t gotten to go to school or anything, but my doctors are letting me go to prom. I’m so excited.”

My Happy Place operates nine chapters across six states and is looking to grow. To find out how to nominate someone you know for a bedroom makeover, visit their website.

