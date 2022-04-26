Advertisement

2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two sisters were charged after police say they left their mother on the floor for at least four days.

Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, were each charged with dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Beverly and Barbara are the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother, who has dementia.

Their mother fell onto the living room floor and could not get up without help. Both women left their mother on the ground for at least four days before calling for medical attention on March 25, 2021.

While their mother was on the floor Beverly and Barbara did not give her food, water, or change her depends.

Beverly and Barbara’s mother was not coherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side of her body when medics arrived.

The sisters admitted to intentionally not getting help for their mother for four days, according to the affidavit.

Beverly and Barbara were booked in Scott County Jail on Sunday.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 5 for the sisters, according to court records.

Beverly and Barbara’s bond is set for $10,000 each.

