53rd Honor Flight to fly QC veterans to Washington D.C. in May

(KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities this week announced it will fly more than 90 veterans to Washington D.C. on its 53rd Honor Flight May 24.

Most of the veterans on the upcoming Honor Flight served during the Vietnam conflict, and some are visiting “the wall” for the first time, according to a media release.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer “guardians” who will assist them throughout the day.

“This Flight will be designated as the ‘HY-VEE FLIGHT #12′ in honor of the many donations, and fantastic support Honor Flight has received from Quad City Area Hy-Vee stores,” according to the release. “The Flight Commander will be a veteran Honor Flight board member, Debbie Geisler. Debbie has been on eight Honor Flights in the past and will be assisted by Deputy Commander Mike Haney, and three veteran bus captains. Debbie and several of the guardians are Hy-Vee employees.”

Health and safety will be of prime importance, according to the release. Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are required by local regulations.

Around 10 p.m. May 24, the veterans will return to the Quad City International Airport. The public is invited to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home, according to the release.

