American Red Cross seeking volunteers to install free smoke alarms

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide in May as part of its “Sound the Alarm events.

The Red Cross said in a media release that volunteers are needed to install the smoke alarms in the Quad Cities and Monmouth. Volunteers can sign-up on the organization’s website.

According to the Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Home Fire Response Red Cross volunteers responded to two home fires in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois between April 18 and Monday, according to the release.

Volunteers also responded to incidents in Fort Madison and Center, Missouri. During the past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to six people through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.

