Bond reduction denied for Davenport man charged in teen’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge Tuesday denied a motion to reduce a $1 million cash-only bond for a Davenport man charged in the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

His attorney, Michah Johnson, filed a motion April 5 seeking to lower Vanderpool’s bond. According to court records, Judge Stuart Werling denied the motion Tuesday.

Vanderpool will be arraigned on the charges May 5.

Police responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired at about 6:19 a.m. March 18 where officers found Sanders.

Police said Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders. According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderpool then stabbed and shot the teen.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings also were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

