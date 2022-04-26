Advertisement

Bond reduction denied for Davenport man charged in teen’s death

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge Tuesday denied a motion to reduce a $1 million cash-only bond for a Davenport man charged in the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

His attorney, Michah Johnson, filed a motion April 5 seeking to lower Vanderpool’s bond. According to court records, Judge Stuart Werling denied the motion Tuesday.

Vanderpool will be arraigned on the charges May 5.

Police responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired at about 6:19 a.m. March 18 where officers found Sanders.

Police said Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders. According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderpool then stabbed and shot the teen.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings also were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River

Latest News

The Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale fundraiser is open to the public April 29-May 1 at the...
Friends of Vander Veer annual plant sale fundraiser to be held Friday through Sunday
The American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide in...
American Red Cross seeking volunteers to install free smoke alarms
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities this week announced it will fly more than 90 veterans to...
53rd Honor Flight to fly QC veterans to Washington D.C. in May
The Moline Police Department announced Tuesday that detective Jon Leach is retiring.
Detective Jon Leach retires from Moline police