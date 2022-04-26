Brown’s record breaking day leads Rockridge past Monmouth-Roseville 17-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Payton Brown hit two home runs leading Rockridge to a 17-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Brown’s led off the game with a home run and then hit a grand slam later in the inning. The grand slam was her 12th home run of the season breaking the all time Rockridge record for homeruns in a season set by Liz Watkins in 2007.

