Brown’s record breaking day leads Rockridge past Monmouth-Roseville 17-2

By Joey Donia
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Payton Brown hit two home runs leading Rockridge to a 17-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Brown’s led off the game with a home run and then hit a grand slam later in the inning. The grand slam was her 12th home run of the season breaking the all time Rockridge record for homeruns in a season set by Liz Watkins in 2007.

