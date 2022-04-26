Advertisement

Clear & Cold tonight

Frost Advisories/Freeze Warnings in effect
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FREEZE WARNING NORTH, FROST ADVISORY SOUTH TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING***

Clear skies and another round of cold temperatures likely tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area with a Frost Advisory

for central and southern portions of the TV6 viewing area. It might not be quite as cold as Tuesday morning but Wednesday morning will start off cold enough for a

damaging freeze north and patchy frost farther south. You’ll need to cover up or bring in any sensitive vegetation to protect it from the cold. Highs will be in the 50s

Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances Thursday. Friday we get back into the mid 60s for highs and showers and a few storms look to return Saturday with rain chances

Monday and Tuesday of next week as highs remain in the mid 60s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. PATCHY FROST DEVELOPING. LOW: 34. WIND: LIGHT N/NE

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SUN. BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. WINDY. HIGH: 58°. WIND: E 10-15/25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. HIGH: 59°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Nathan Luten, Rock Island County Jail
Silvis man pleads guilty to murder in Moline shooting case
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River
Three people saved from loose barges on Mississippi River

Latest News

More rain on Saturday morning
Cool Sunshine This Afternoon
More rain on Saturday morning
Sunny and warmer Tuesday afternoon and evening
More rain on Saturday morning
Sunny and cool today
First Alert Forecast - Freeze Warning overnight with cool sun Tuesday!
Frost Conditions Tonight