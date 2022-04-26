Clear & Cold tonight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FREEZE WARNING NORTH, FROST ADVISORY SOUTH TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING***

Clear skies and another round of cold temperatures likely tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern portions of the TV6 viewing area with a Frost Advisory

for central and southern portions of the TV6 viewing area. It might not be quite as cold as Tuesday morning but Wednesday morning will start off cold enough for a

damaging freeze north and patchy frost farther south. You’ll need to cover up or bring in any sensitive vegetation to protect it from the cold. Highs will be in the 50s

Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances Thursday. Friday we get back into the mid 60s for highs and showers and a few storms look to return Saturday with rain chances

Monday and Tuesday of next week as highs remain in the mid 60s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. PATCHY FROST DEVELOPING. LOW: 34. WIND: LIGHT N/NE

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SUN. BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. WINDY. HIGH: 58°. WIND: E 10-15/25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. HIGH: 59°.

