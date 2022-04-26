Cool Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a frosty start to the morning (with a couple of new record lows!), look for cool sunshine and a bit of a breeze this afternoon. Highs should range from the lower to middle 50′s. High pressure continues to build into the region, making for another clear and cold tonight as lows settle into the 30′s. We’re back in the 50′s to near 60 degrees Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sun. A slight chance for rain returns early Thursday, followed by warmer temperatures Friday. Wet weather returns Saturday, with off and on showers, and even a few thunderstorms possible.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with areas of patchy frost. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early, then increasing clouds and a bit milder. High: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

