Detective Jon Leach retires from Moline police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department announced Tuesday that detective Jon Leach is retiring.

The Moline Police Department congratulated Leach on his retirement in a Facebook post.

The department said Leach is retiring after he was injured while attempting to apprehend a fugitive in January 2021. Police said the suspect in that incident received a 12-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“Thank you Detective Leach for your unparalleled passion in which you served our community, its citizens, and your dedication to our children,” the department said. “Our community is better because of you Jon. May your retirement be more successful and less stressful than your life as a Mets fan.”

The department said he never knew what the job would bring but he would do what was needed without hesitation.

The Moline Police Department said Leach has taken a job as an investigator with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office.

Leach was hired in January 2004 and assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Station at Springbrook Courts before going to DARE.

Leach then served as a Liaison Detective assigned to Moline-Coal Valley School District at Wilson Middle School and Moline High School, the Moline Police Department said. During this time at Wilson Middle School, Detective Leach created an after-school art club for 6th graders.

Leach’s passion was protecting our community’s most precious residents, our kids, the department said.

Next Leach was a Juvenile Detective, where he worked with legislators to get state laws changed regarding sex offenders and investigated the only prosecuted child sex trafficking case in Rock Island County, the department said.

Leach then became the Director of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moline police said. Leach broadcasted thousands of fugitives and unsolved cases on WQAD and KWQC, which asked for your help to bring these dangerous fugitives to justice and closure to victims.

In addition to all of those assignments, Leach was assigned to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, Bicycle Patrol, and for the last two years as the Public Information Officer, the department said.

Leach also worked TaxSlayer Center events, the department said. He created a travel baseball team, The Quad City Warriors at Arrowhead Ranch, and still coaches today with the QC Barnstormers Force.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.