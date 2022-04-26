Advertisement

East Moline police arrest 2 juveniles after shooting Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two juveniles were charged after a reported shooting in East Moline Sunday, police said.

According to police, two juveniles were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. They are being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.

The East Moline Police Department responded to a reported shooing about 5:38 p.m. at Gas n Dash, 809 19th Street, according to police in a media release.

Police said shell casings were found in the 900 block of 21st Street.

According to police, witnesses said there were three cars involved, a white car, a black truck, and a silver car with no back window. According to the witnesses, there was one person pointing a gun at the white car.

Police located and stopped the silver cart with no rear window in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Silvis, police said. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Hampton Police department assisted on the stop.

According to police three boys were in the silver car and a handgun was found on one of the boys.

Police said the black truck had been shot multiple times, and the white sedan has not been located at this time.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Three juveniles were taken into custody and interviewed, police said. Two juveniles were charged and the third was released to his parents.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

