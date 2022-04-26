Friends of Vander Veer annual plant sale fundraiser to be held Friday through Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Even though it might be a little too early to start planting annuals in the ground, it is not too early to stock up on plants that you want to fulfill your upcoming garden plans!

Natasha Sottos, President of The Friends of Vander Veer, discusses all the details of the annual event. This tradition always features an outstanding selection of plants including thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals that go on sale to the public starting on Friday afternoon, April 29. See dates and times below.

A Friends members-only preview sale from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Current members get first pick of the plant selection. Non-members can join that day.

Potting parties will be held during three session on Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. The class fee is $15 plus plant and soil costs. Participants can bring one or two containers and soil (or buy soil on-site). Register at 563-323-3298 or email nsottos@friendsofvanderveer.com.

Proceeds support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at the City of Davenport park. The sale is held inside the Conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport. Follow the organization on Facebook.

PUBLIC SALE:

Friday: 1 to 6:00 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 3 pm

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

