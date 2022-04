DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the best downtowns for an outdoor party is Geneseo along State Street. This Saturday is the Geneseo Artwalk and Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce shares all the details of this fun event! Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be featured.

Geneseo Artwalk

When: Saturday, April 30 | 10-2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Geneseo

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.