Keokuk police looking for man they say walked into bank, demanded money

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Keokuk Police Department is looking for a man they say walked into a bank and demanded money.

Police say it happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Two Rivers Bank, 115 Boulevard Road. It was not clear whether he got any money before walking away from the bank.

Police ask anyone with information related to the person of interest in this photo to call the Keokuk Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 319-524-7704.

