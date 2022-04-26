Advertisement

Keokuk police looking for man they say walked into bank, demanded money

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Keokuk Police Department is looking for a man they say walked into a bank and demanded money.

Police say it happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Two Rivers Bank, 115 Boulevard Road. It was not clear whether he got any money before walking away from the bank.

Police ask anyone with information related to the person of interest in this photo to call the Keokuk Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 319-524-7704.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen’s bond is set for $10,000 each.
2 sisters arrested for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash
The Board of Education for the Moline-Coal Valley School District has named Christopher Moore...
Moline High School announces new principal
Monday the Rock Island States Attorney issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Edgar...
Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of April
MLK Food Drive through April 26
MLK Food Drive through April 26
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting.
Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday
Avian flu causing concern for local bird business owner
Avian flu causing concern for local bird business owner